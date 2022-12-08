Forum: Show more consideration for the physically challenged among us

After a nasty fall that fractured my ankle, my foot was placed in a cast, and I was ordered to elevate my ankle and not put any weight on it.

I used a wheelchair, and later crutches, to move around. Day-to-day living activities that I had taken for granted took more effort and time to do. I became more aware of the obstacles that those who are physically challenged face on a regular basis.

It was also during this time that I realised that Singaporeans have a long way to go in showing graciousness and empathy, despite numerous public awareness campaigns. Whether I was in a wheelchair or in an ankle boot with crutches after my cast was removed, people seemed oblivious to my hampered state.

At a restaurant, as I headed to the bathroom in my wheelchair, staff pushed their food carts without a thought for me. In fact, I had to move aside for them. A young man rushed to beat me to a seat, although I was standing in my ankle boot and crutches. When waiting for the lift, others would just rush in despite seeing me in a wheelchair or with crutches.

This experience has been an eye-opener for me. In the spirit of the festive season, I hope more consideration will be shown to the physically challenged among us.

Tan Yin Yin