Forum: Show more appreciation for foreign workers

Some Singaporean workers are afraid of being replaced by foreigners and having to compete for jobs or housing. But these foreign talent are important to Singapore.

Foreign labour helps to supplement our ageing population and plugs the shortage of talent in areas such as the technology sector. This has helped to attract large multinational companies to expand in Singapore, which then contributes to the growth of the economy.

Migrant workers contribute to the building of infrastructure, which benefits the country in its overall development and growth.

Schools can do more to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the well-being of foreigners, in particular migrant workers who have sacrificed much to come and work here.

Schools can also provide more values-in-action opportunities to show our care and concern for these people so that they feel appreciated and respected. For example, some classes in my school took migrant workers on a learning journey to Gardens by the Bay, which gave them some time off from work to admire one of Singapore’s landmarks.

Victoria Priyanka Gason, 16

Secondary 4