Forum: Should married couples pay ABSD for second property?

The move to apply an additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) of 35 per cent to all transfers of residential properties into a living trust shows the Government's resolve to cool the property market (ABSD of 35% on transfers of residential property to a living trust, May 9).

Are there any other loopholes or inconsistencies in the regulatory regime that need to be addressed?

One I can think of is how a married couple can own two properties under their separate names without paying ABSD.

The Government should conduct a thorough review of existing measures to ensure loopholes are plugged and inconsistent measures are recalibrated.

This will ensure consistent and equitable policies are in place to promote a stable and sustainable residential property market.

Ee Teck Siew

