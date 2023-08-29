Forum: Should HDB void decks be used for funerals of non-residents?

Funeral wakes at void decks are part and parcel of living in HDB flats, and residents tend to put up with the noise and inconvenience out of respect for their bereaved neighbours.

As the population ages, wakes and funerals will probably become more frequent in the coming years, and void decks may be more frequently occupied for such purposes.

I was surprised to find out, though, that not all funerals held at HDB void decks are for residents of the estate, and that a resident may apply to his town council to hold a void deck funeral for a relative who did not live there.

I am curious how town councils and the relevant authorities approve the use of void deck spaces, and the holding of wakes for non-residents.

Lee Kian Wei

