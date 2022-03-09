Forum: Shorten process of attaining a driving licence

My daughter recently started her journey to get a driver's licence.

Based on her experience, there is a long waiting time to get slots with driving instructors to complete the required number of lessons on the road.

There is also a long waiting time to get slots for the three compulsory simulator training modules.

My daughter managed to book a slot this week for her second simulation training on April 10 after accessing the webpage continually. It is likely she got the date because someone else withdrew.

The previous earliest available slot had been months away.

And all this is before the booking, taking and passing of the final practical test.

This suggests that it may take more than a year to complete the whole process of getting a driver's licence here. The process should be reviewed to reduce the waiting time.

Lai Teck Khiam