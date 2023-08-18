Forum: Shoreline machine will be deployed to clean beach much faster

Updated
28 sec ago
Published
31 sec ago

We thank Mr William McDonald Smart for his letter “Tractors can clean up East Coast Park beach faster” (Aug 15).

To ensure that our beaches are kept clean, the National Environment Agency (NEA) increases the cleaning frequency at recreational beaches from four times a week to twice daily during monsoon periods, when high volume of flotsam is expected to be washed ashore.

Despite a high frequency cleaning regime, new waves of flotsam from the open sea are washed onto our shores during each high tide.

Our service provider at East Coast Park is procuring a shoreline cleaning machine to improve cleaning operations. When deployed, the machine can clean around seven to eight times faster than manual cleaning. 

We will continue to work with service providers to trial innovative solutions and automation to deliver high standards of public cleanliness.

Tai Ji Choong
Director
Division of Public Cleanliness
National Environment Agency

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top