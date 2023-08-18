Forum: Shoreline machine will be deployed to clean beach much faster

We thank Mr William McDonald Smart for his letter “Tractors can clean up East Coast Park beach faster” (Aug 15).

To ensure that our beaches are kept clean, the National Environment Agency (NEA) increases the cleaning frequency at recreational beaches from four times a week to twice daily during monsoon periods, when high volume of flotsam is expected to be washed ashore.

Despite a high frequency cleaning regime, new waves of flotsam from the open sea are washed onto our shores during each high tide.

Our service provider at East Coast Park is procuring a shoreline cleaning machine to improve cleaning operations. When deployed, the machine can clean around seven to eight times faster than manual cleaning.

We will continue to work with service providers to trial innovative solutions and automation to deliver high standards of public cleanliness.

Tai Ji Choong

Director

Division of Public Cleanliness

National Environment Agency