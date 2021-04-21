Forum: Shops should give up older unsold puppies to AVS for adoption

If I am not wrong, most of the imported puppies sold at pet shops are ordered by clients, and those that are left unsold may not be many (Worrying trend of puppies for sale, April 16).

Having said that, the exorbitant prices of puppies - which typically start at about $8,000 each and can go up to $18,000 - are a worrying trend.

I agree with Mr Chia Teck Joo that the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) should make it a requirement for merchants to report the status of unsold puppies.

And if, as Mr Chia fears, unsold puppies are disposed of surreptitiously and/or put to sleep, I also suggest that older unsold pedigree puppies instead be surrendered to AVS, so that they may be adopted at a nominal rate similar to what dog adoption shelters charge.

Instead of paying outrageous prices to pet shops, people should adopt a dog and save that money for its future medical costs.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon