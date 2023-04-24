Forum: Shine spotlight on little-known made-in-S’pore martial arts style

It is exciting that Singapore HeritageFest 2023 will showcase traditional martial arts (Visit bus depots, learn martial arts, April 20). It’s a pity that home-grown martial art Singa Fist won’t be featured.

Singa Fist was founded in 1985 when pugilists of eight different traditional martial arts from the Singapore Martial Arts Instructors’ Association amalgamated moves from their own arts. It was spearheaded by San Cheen Do Institute grandmaster Teo Choon Teck.

The idea was to curate a made-in-Singapore martial arts style as a show of unity and one that celebrates the unique Asian cultures behind traditional martial arts such as gongfu, silat, taekwondo, judo, Indian martial arts and aikido. In its heyday, Singa Fist was featured in a public martial arts demonstration at Toa Payoh Stadium.

We’re always extolling the virtues of supporting local, be it literature or local brands, fresh produce from local farms, local movies and music, local football and local talent. So why not Singa Fist? It should be added to Singapore’s portfolio of heritage assets.

Woon Wee Min