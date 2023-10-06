Forum: Shifting status of cancer as an often fatal disease to a chronic disease

I refer to the infographic “The MOH Cancer Drug List: What it means to you” (Oct 1). I applaud the collaborators for adopting an interesting approach to using graphical content to educate and inform the public about the Cancer Drug List.

The infographic shows a hideous “cancer monster” at the end proclaiming its status as “the emperor of all maladies”. It is important to recognise that cancer is becoming more treatable, and some cancers are in fact curable in current times. At the recently concluded IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Singapore, multiple positive data readouts of innovative cancer drugs from clinical trials against both early to late-stage lung cancers demonstrated meaningful and significant improvements in extending survivorship.

Treatments aside, detecting cancers at earlier stages will confer much better survival outcomes. Thus the focus should pivot towards enhancing screening and early detection initiatives. As Singapore’s Healthier SG programme has a focus on preventive health, the Ministry of Health can consider expanding screenings to include cancers such as lung cancer, which is the third most common cancer and responsible for the highest mortality among men.

Progressively, we endeavour to partner the Government and broader healthcare ecosystems to shift this “terrible and often fatal disease” to a “chronic disease” status.

Kim Suyeon

Country President

AstraZeneca Singapore