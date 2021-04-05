Forum: Shift in stance on wearing of tudung needs careful consideration

I am concerned about the likely shift in the Government's position on the wearing of the tudung in the nursing profession. Any policy shifts on religious markers should be considered with great care, and should not be taken lightly.

There is a need to protect the secular common space in society. The introduction of visible religious markers into this common space will strain Singapore's social fabric if consensus among different religious groups is not first attained.

Should the Government implement a policy shift on the tudung for nurses, will Muslims start to demand for more concessions, such as allowing the wearing of the tudung in our secular school system and in our uniformed services? Where does Singapore draw the line then?

If this happens, it could result in pushback from other religious groups, who might similarly demand that the wearing of other religious accessories be allowed in the nursing profession and uniformed services, or demand other concessions.

The Government has to be seen as being impartial to all religions. Failure to do so may also embolden others who may push for their own agendas on other contentious issues.

The end result will be a politicised and divided Singapore if Singaporeans are not ready for such changes and discussions within a short span of time.

Tan Yu Xiang