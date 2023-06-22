Forum: Shift from decoupling to de-risking in US-China ties just rhetoric?

While the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese government leaders is good news, it should be noted that the narrative has changed from decoupling to de-risking (Disastrous for US to decouple from China, says Blinken, June 20).

The shift from the use of the term “decoupling” may not be “music to the ears of world leaders” (US not wanting to decouple from China a good sign, June 20).

The play on words is unlikely to promote anything productive.

The concept of de-risking as commented on by geopolitical and trade experts may even be more uncertain and also detrimental to the global community.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke on the topic during the annual Nikkei forum – Future of Asia – in Japan in May (De-risking, taken too far, will lead to fragmented and decoupled world economy: Lawrence Wong, May 25).

Moreover, politics in the United States and some Western countries can be complex, and it is uncertain when another new administration would take over. By then, things could quickly change.

Policies by the US in the Export Control List and the Chips Act, among others, also give a better sense of how damaging for trade, the business communities and, more importantly, workers around the globe those policies could be.

For example, affected companies might lay off workers, and this will not just impact the livelihoods of employees but also create a knock-on effect on their families.

Like many others, I hope that changing the term from decoupling to de-risking will be helpful and is not just a repackaging of rhetoric.

Tan Kar Quan