Forum: Shift entrenched attitudes towards autistic people

Mr Leo Kee Chye's letter burdens my heart (Public often quick to judge autistic kids and their parents, Feb 8).

He is not alone; other parents have shared with me similar struggles. I, too, as an autistic adult, continue to struggle with responses of this nature when out in public.

Growing up in the 1990s, when there was hardly any autism awareness, I was often stared at in public.

My parents constantly suppressed my so-called "undesirable" behaviours and chided me for causing embarrassment. If society had been less judgmental, my parents would not have had to resort to this or be overly conscious of public perception. Their actions probably affected our parent-child relationship.

Shifting entrenched attitudes towards autism is key. I urge the Government to mandate that all staff whose jobs involve interacting with customers attend courses on autism.

People with disabilities are equal members of society, deserving of dignity, independence, respect and autonomy.

Autistic people's way of expressing feelings and thoughts are no less human; just different. To think that their behaviours are undesirable in public is an artificial social construct.

As an autistic advocate, I educate people around me on autism acceptance. But it takes two hands to clap; the public must reciprocate.

As Singaporeans anticipate the unveiling of the next Enabling Masterplan, I hope to see the landscape for people with disabilities in the country transform significantly before 2030.

Wesley Loh