Forum: Sheltered swimming pools at 3 sport centres

We refer to the Forum letter “Improve amenities at public pool complexes” (June 21).

We are pleased to know that Mr Syed Fauzi Syed Mohthar and his family are active users of ActiveSG sport facilities, and we thank him for his suggestions.

We welcome feedback and make adjustments for a better user experience where applicable.

Sport Singapore has started to incorporate improved designs for new and renovated sheltered swimming pools, so that activities can still continue in the event of lightning storms.

We welcome Mr Syed Fauzi to visit our newly opened Delta Sport Centre’s sheltered swimming pool, and our other sheltered pools at ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre and ActiveSG Tampines Sport Centre.

Sport Singapore is also piloting trials in our sport centres to gauge the viability of using solar energy to generate electricity.

We hope this will help augment our electricity needs and make ActiveSG sport centres more eco-friendly in the future.

We will also consider Mr Syed Fauzi’s request for hot water showers as part of our efforts to improve our service to users, but we will also need to take the necessary safety precautions related to heated water provision, particularly for young children.

We thank Mr Syed Fauzi for his suggestions, and hope that he and his family continue to enjoy our ActiveSG sport facilities.

Tan Hock Leong

Chief, ActiveSG