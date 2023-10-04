Forum: Shanti’s story should be part of national narrative

I share the happiness and sense of achievement felt by all Singaporeans on the success of national athlete Shanti Pereira at the 200m finals in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

It is a remarkable achievement deserving of national recognition and accolades.

Yet I think we also need to understand her story of struggles, disappointments and, in some cases, being dismissed as a has-been before this triumph.

Her courage and spirit are worthy of being emulated and serve as an inspiration for Singaporeans.

She found her speed, in the words of her coach. How did she do that? What drove her to reach the pinnacle of her sports career?

Her story should become part of the national narrative alongside those of other Singaporeans who give their best in the face of adversity. Only then will we do justice to her commitment, sacrifice and dedication.

Without trivialising the support of those around her and the ecosystem that allowed her to excel, this achievement is hers and hers alone.

Well done, Shanti.

Yaacob Ibrahim