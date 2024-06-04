Forum: Shangri-La Dialogue highlights Singapore’s role in maintaining global peace

The Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, initiated in 2002 as an unofficial defence summit, is an excellent concept to get nations to talk about defence security.

Talking eases tension and prevents potential conflicts. Perhaps one can draw an analogy with the adage that barking dogs don’t bite.

The fact that the superpowers US and China attended this 2024 summit adds credibility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s attendance also added value and shows the significance of these meetings.

The dialogue is testament to the foresight of past and present leaders in Singapore to play a part in maintaining global peace.

A peaceful world enhances Singapore’s survival, stability and livelihood which, ultimately, is good for its people too.

Such planning and strategy require vision and the ability to “join the dots” correctly, and take steps to prevent any problems from cropping up.

It’s said that when the talking stops, the fighting starts. We hope that doesn’t happen.

Victor Choong Yu Fook