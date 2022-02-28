Forum: SGX happy to consider varying needs of customers

We refer to the letters on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) move to e-statements (Switch to e-statements, e-notifications and e-bills may penalise some seniors; and Firms should be clear about paperless objective, both Feb 24).

Singapore has embarked on a whole-of-nation movement to accelerate its digitalisation and sustainability efforts, which SGX fully supports.

Like many financial institutions, we have been enhancing our digital platforms, including the SGX Investor Portal, and moving towards more environmentally friendly practices.

While we remain steadfast in our commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, we also recognise that this is a journey and we are happy to consider the varying needs of our wide span of customers. Please reach us at asksgx@sgx.com or on 6535-7511 for assistance.

We hope our account holders will join us to make Singapore a greener, more digital city.

Francis Loh

Head of Investor Services

Singapore Exchange