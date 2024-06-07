Forum: Sex and gender talk could’ve sent mixed messages

Following the cancellation of the Science Centre’s talk on sex and gender (Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry, June 2), it is important to clarify the core issue.

Even though the event had age restrictions and required tickets, the concern is whether the Science Centre, as a publicly funded statutory board under the Ministry of Education, should be the organiser for such a talk.

During the repeal of Section 377A, the Government emphasised that social norms would not change. In organising this talk, the Science Centre could have been seen as sending mixed messages.

Many LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) events are held regularly in Singapore, including comedy nights, quizzes, talks and parties. This talk could have been organised on one of these platforms.

Pink Dot has said topics of sex and gender should be discussed openly, grounded in facts, data and the latest research. However, as the Forum letter “Science Centre should reschedule sex and gender talk with more diverse speakers” (June 5) pointed out, the panel for this talk did not include medical professionals.

I support the Science Centre’s decision to cancel the event and to review its procedures. This incident should set a precedent for public agencies in handling LGBTQ matters to avoid sending mixed messages.

Stanley Teo