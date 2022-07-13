Forum: Severely punish cases of illegal deployment of maids

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said there had been an average of 610 complaints of illegal deployment of domestic helpers, at a place other than their employer's residence, each year from 2017 to 2021 (More complaints of maids being deployed illegally by employers, July 10).

There may be additional cases that are unreported.

In some cases, maids were seriously injured at the other workplaces while using machines that they were not trained well to handle.

MOM must come down hard on these errant employers to stop this problem once and for all.

Severe punishment would serve as a warning to other employers who may be tempted to deploy their maids elsewhere.

Neo Poh Goon