Forum: Several reasons for loss in productivity

I could not agree more with Forum writer David Lei Li (S’poreans seem less productive after Covid-19, Oct 7).

I can only suggest reasons such as upbringing that does not promote enduring stress, difficulties coping with all forms of stress, and cynicism about hard work leading to success when they see an ever-growing income disparity in society.

The income disparity can result in a “no point trying harder” attitude when people perceive the factors dividing the haves and the have-nots.

Inez S. Perera