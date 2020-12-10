Forum: Set up TraceTogether token collection booths at MRT stations and malls

Singapore is unlikely to move on to phase three because the overall take-up rate of the TraceTogether app and token has not met the 70 per cent target rate (Phase 3 unlikely by end of year unless more use TraceTogether, experts say, Dec 7).

The take-up rate of the TraceTogether token can be increased with a two-step approach.

One, set up collection booths at MRT stations and/or shopping malls. The take-up rate should increase significantly because it will make token collection much more convenient than having to go to community centres.

Two, put up a sign at the collection booths indicating that if the take-up rate reaches 70 per cent, Singapore will move into phase three immediately. This will surely boost the take-up rate.

Tommy Wong Sai Wai (Dr)