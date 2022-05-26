Forum: Set up seventh pillar of Total Defence to protect food resources

It is worrying that many countries are protecting their own resources by banning or restricting the export of goods such as poultry, palm oil, sugar and wheat.

Such moves will affect Singapore's supply of essential food, which is mostly imported.

Although our Government has stockpiled some essential supplies such as rice and sugar, these stocks can be depleted and be difficult to restock in times of emergency.

Singapore's Total Defence strategy to deal with threats consists of psychological defence, social defence, economic defence, civil defence, military defence and digital defence.

It is pertinent that a seventh pillar of defence in food supply be enacted to protect our food resources.

We must start investing funds to build a resilient supply of essential food resources.

We can start by leveraging technological advancement in high-tech farming and bringing in innovative farming methods from other countries.

As the adage goes, "if you fail to prepare, you are prepared to fail", so being prepared is everyone's responsibility as we are now living in abnormal times.

Keith Wong