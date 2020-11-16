Forum: Set up office to help seniors the pre-digital way

Day-to-day services have been moving online, with the pandemic accelerating the process. This has made accessing them convenient for many, but less so for some.

While the provision of SkillsFuture funds may get people to upgrade themselves, including picking up digital skills, I do not think everyone will make use of the opportunity. For some, the digital skills gap will remain.

Take, for example, my two grandmothers. Both of them are eligible to tap the funds to upskill themselves, but they face different barriers.

One grandmother is unwilling to learn how to use a mobile phone or attend any course.

The other is keen to learn how to use a phone, but is illiterate. Thus her ability to adapt to more online services will be limited even if she attends courses, as she is unlikely to understand the increasingly wordy information on digital platforms.

Both my grandmothers are fortunate as they can get help from family members. But what about seniors who do not have children, close connections or social workers to access the digital world on their behalf?

SkillsFuture or TraceTogether tokens may bridge the skills and hardware gap in the short term, but how do we help those who may be too old or too unwilling, or who do not possess the skills, to access online services?

How do we help them live empowered lives instead of feeling left behind or even denied access to crucial services?

I propose the setting up of a "digital bridge" office, where all who face digital problems can walk in to seek help the pre-digital way.

These offices can have ambassadors who direct seniors to the correct platforms to book appointments or pay bills, or guide them in navigating government digital services.

Online platforms could also have different accessibility settings to help not only those who are illiterate but also those with disabilities. They can feature icons, text-to-speech functions or other features created in consultation with these target groups. The dedicated "digital bridge" office could also be a multi-ministry node to roll out accessibility recommendations.

The convenience provided by digitalisation and automation should be experienced by all, and not just by those who can use technology.

Shermaine Ang