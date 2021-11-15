Forum: Set up national service unit to develop sporting talents

I refer to the opinion piece by the Singapore Management University's Dr Kenneth Goh, "Resolving NS-elite sports tensions through a paradox lens" (Nov 13).

I fully agree that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) should see how national service (NS) obligations can be used to develop our sporting talents.

At the risk of flogging a dead horse, I think it is timely to renew a call I made for the SAF to form a unit for sportsmen.

In an earlier Forum letter (Start SAF unit for athletes, Nov 26, 2013), I urged the SAF to consider setting up a unit for sportsmen, to enable them to focus on developing their skills in the years they are serving NS.

This sports unit would be similar to the SAF Music and Drama Company, a unit that provides a platform for Singapore's aspiring entertainers to hone their performing skills while serving their national service. Many artistes have credited it with being a launch pad for their performing careers.

In addition, I had also suggested that the SAF target national servicemen in the search for sporting talents (Target national servicemen in search for hotshots, Aug 5, 2014).

One example would be the ready pool of top marksmen in the SAF who need only specialised training and coaching to excel in high-level international shooting competitions. As shooting is part of their job, any additional training they receive would be directly related to their vocation.

I repeat my call to make a virtue out of the necessity for every male Singaporean aspiring athlete to undergo two years of NS.

Peter Teo Boon Haw