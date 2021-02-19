Forum: Set up national body to prepare people for retirement

Pressure to work and pressure to retire can be both confusing and callous (Should a doctor be practising at 93?, Feb 15; Not inevitable that cognitive abilities are lost with ageing, Feb 17; Judge doctors on competence, not age, Feb 17).

In the view of many people, old age begins with retirement. We place considerable value on work. For many, it is the largest single social contribution that they make.

Thus, retirement constitutes the end of an important period in life. Old age, as defined by retirement, prevents people from remaining in a productive role.

Older people will view retirement as either a positive or a negative feature in their life, and disparate social attitudes towards retirement will be reflected in ambivalent feelings.

While some people will welcome retirement, others will see it as an unwanted imposition and a period of personal crisis, depriving them of income, status and role.

The effect of retirement can be understood only on an individual basis. Its significance will depend upon the value and importance a person has placed on work, and what he wants and expects from retirement.

Too often, retired people say retirement has not turned out as they had expected.

All of us will face problems associated with retirement at many different stages.

A national body should be set up to provide pre-retirement courses for people approaching retirement age.

Clearly, it is better if consideration can be given to the potential impact of retirement before it happens.

Retirement should be viewed positively as the start of a new phase in life, not just the end of an old one.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee