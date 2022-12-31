Forum: Set up La Liga feeder club in SPL for younger players to get more exposure

It is great that the Unleash The Roar! national football project is partnering the La Liga Academy (La Liga Academy becomes first overseas training partner for UTR’s budding talents, Nov 28).

However, while our young footballers will go on short- to medium-term attachments twice a year at the La Liga Academy, this may be insufficient as the exposure time is still limited.

Maybe the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) should consider working with La Liga to set up a feeder club in the Singapore Premier League, similar to Albirex Niigata. The club would need to field under-23 European players and three or four local players for each match.

In this way, our younger players will reap more learning benefits. It also potentially allows more foreign players to be naturalised, which would help in FAS’ World Cup 2034 target.

Ivan Goh