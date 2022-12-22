Forum: Set up charging stations for mobility devices at void decks to reduce risk of fires

To help reduce unnecessary damage from fires in Housing Board flats involving personal mobility devices (PMDs), I believe that the authorities should set up PMD charging stations at HDB void decks which residents could pay to use (3 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Woodlands flat, Dec 20).

Many of these fires occur due to the overloading of power points or a PMD left to charge for too long. Overloaded power points would not be an issue at these charging stations, and charging for too long is less likely to occur as owners would be mindful of how much they are spending to use a station.

Even if a fire were to happen at one of the charging stations, it would do much less damage in the open space of the void deck with fewer flammable items around, and it would be easier for people to escape.

Leong Kok Seng