Forum: Set quota for number of teleconsultations a month

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion on teleconsultations and the liberal issuing of MCs (Don’t forget Covid-19 lessons while tightening MC rules, May 14; and Too easy for half-hearted employees to get MCs, May 17).

On the one hand, employers and government agencies are concerned about those who abuse and use teleconsultations to get a medical chit to skip either work or school.

There is also feedback that MCs were issued without proper clinical assessments and follow-up.

These are valid concerns as there will be those who seek to abuse the system for their own benefit. The consequences are far-reaching too as at the workplace, others may need to take over the work of those on MC.

Yet on the other hand, there are benefits to teleconsultations. There are times when one may be down with a headache or fever.

Teleconsulting not only saves time, but is also cheaper. The convenience also encourages one to rest at home when feeling unwell to avoid spreading germs to those at work or school.

Thus, as both sides have their valid concerns, I feel that the middle ground would be for the authorities to consider limiting the number of times one is allowed to teleconsult a doctor in a given period of time; for example, one teleconsultation a month.

This gives those who are genuinely occasionally sick the flexibility and convenience of teleconsulting a doctor.

Those who now frequently teleconsult a doctor to get an MC will have to be seen by a doctor face to face once they have reached their quota.

This will allow doctors to determine if the patient is malingering, or has underlying issues which result in them falling sick.

Doctors may then refuse to issue them an MC over frivolous reasons or follow up medically if necessary.

Ryan Loke Rui Heng