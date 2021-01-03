Forum: Set goal of total smoking ban

It is perplexing that we are still struggling with the perennial problem of smoking (Why stop at 21? Aim for higher minimum age for tobacco sales, Jan 1).

Nobody seems to be able to explain why we are so hesitant and reluctant to ban smoking, when the sale of a less harmful product like chewing gum is banned due to its impact on the environment.

The nagging question is - why are we still allowing this unhealthy habit?

I strongly believe that if we can be harsh on drug addiction, we can do the same for smoking.

No amount of taxes and unsavoury pictures is likely to discourage smokers, because smoking is an addiction.

Meanwhile, we are knowingly allowing such habits to carry on, despite the obvious social costs and harmful effects on everyone.

I believe that, for a start, we should at least set a goal of stamping out smoking once and for all.

If there were a developed country in this world where smoking can be banned, it seems likely that it would be Singapore.

Let's show the world that Singapore can be a shining example for the rest to follow.

Seah Yam Meng