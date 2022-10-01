Forum: Set air-con temperatures at 25 deg C

Updated
Published
57 sec ago

Power generation activities contribute an estimated 40 per cent of Singapore's total carbon footprint.

While these activities are essential to keeping the economy running - since electricity is required in nearly all forms of productive economic activity - there is room for improving our electricity consumption efficiency.

One particular area is the use of air-conditioners.

Being situated near the Equator, Singapore faces high temperatures and humidity all year round, which explains the widespread use of air-cons.

On my recent visits to Singapore General Hospital when accompanying my mother to appointments at different specialist clinics, I observed that the environment was excessively cold, with the air-cons operating at full blast.

This made me wonder if there are any guidelines by SingHealth and government agencies to regulate the use of air-cons on their premises.

Setting the air-cons at 25 deg C, as recommended by the National Environment Agency, allows for a comfortable temperature indoors while managing the environmental impact of using air-conditioning.

I beseech the ministries and public bodies to set a positive example for private organisations by ensuring the air-con temperature of 25 deg C is set consistently across all their buildings.

This would also align with the Singapore Green Plan 2030 as well as global efforts in tackling climate change, as we work towards achieving a net-zero emissions target.

Christopher Ng Zheng Chang

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top