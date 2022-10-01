Forum: Set air-con temperatures at 25 deg C

Power generation activities contribute an estimated 40 per cent of Singapore's total carbon footprint.

While these activities are essential to keeping the economy running - since electricity is required in nearly all forms of productive economic activity - there is room for improving our electricity consumption efficiency.

One particular area is the use of air-conditioners.

Being situated near the Equator, Singapore faces high temperatures and humidity all year round, which explains the widespread use of air-cons.

On my recent visits to Singapore General Hospital when accompanying my mother to appointments at different specialist clinics, I observed that the environment was excessively cold, with the air-cons operating at full blast.

This made me wonder if there are any guidelines by SingHealth and government agencies to regulate the use of air-cons on their premises.

Setting the air-cons at 25 deg C, as recommended by the National Environment Agency, allows for a comfortable temperature indoors while managing the environmental impact of using air-conditioning.

I beseech the ministries and public bodies to set a positive example for private organisations by ensuring the air-con temperature of 25 deg C is set consistently across all their buildings.

This would also align with the Singapore Green Plan 2030 as well as global efforts in tackling climate change, as we work towards achieving a net-zero emissions target.

Christopher Ng Zheng Chang