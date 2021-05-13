Forum: Service road not a designated accessway

We refer to Mr Loong Chik Tong's letter, "Road design hampers access for emergency services" (May 3).

Housing Board estates are designed with designated entry and exit points and accessways for emergency vehicles.

The section of the service road between Blocks 141 and 135A Teck Whye Lane, highlighted by Mr Loong, is not a designated accessway for emergency vehicles.

The service road leads to a carpark which caters mainly to vehicles making deliveries to the shops, supermarkets and eating outlets at Teck Whye Neighbourhood Centre.

For this Teck Whye Lane precinct, there are four designated access points for emergency vehicles, which lead directly to accessways, or roads that provide access to buildings.

These include the access point at the carpark in front of Blocks 136 and 137 Teck Whye Lane, which is closest to the service road mentioned by Mr Loong.

We thank Mr Loong for his feedback.

Ho Shu Yee

Regional General Manager (West Zone)

Housing and Development Board