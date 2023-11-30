Forum: Service 167 bus drivers went out of their way for passengers

I was glad to read the report “LTA U-turns on decision to stop bus service 167; route to be retained with 30-minute intervals” (Nov 28).

In 1973, service 167 was the bus that my brother and I took on the first day my family moved from a Newton kampung to the Sin Ming area.

I was 10 years old and my brother was seven.

Being new to the area, the two of us missed the bus stop for Sin Ming and ended up in Sembawang. The bus driver kindly put us back on his bus for the return trip and dropped us at the stop for Sin Ming.

A few days ago, I encountered another excellent driver of service 167 (SMB 60L) on my journey from Sin Ming to Bras Basah.

Most bus drivers would simply come to a stop at the extreme end of the bus stop, and those waiting would have to run to the bus to board it. This driver, however, signalled with his arm to waiting passengers to move towards the end of the bus stop where his bus would come to a stop.

At one bus stop in Orchard Road, the bus could not move towards the edge of the stop as there was another bus in front of it. As it was raining, passengers alighting from the back door of the bus would be stepping into plants on the sidewalk and water puddles.

The driver kept the back door shut and signalled to passengers to alight from the front door, which they gladly did.

Chua Lee Hoong