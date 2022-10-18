Forum: Separate COE scheme for seniors not a good idea

As a 70-year-old, I agree with Mr Pradeep Kumar Mathur that at the current high certificate of entitlement (COE) prices, it is difficult for seniors to buy a new car or renew their COE (High COE prices make it harder for seniors to own cars, Oct 15).

But I disagree with his suggestion of having a separate COE scheme for seniors above 65, who would be allowed to renew the COE in increments of five years.

He said seniors need their own vehicles as not all polyclinics and hospitals are close to bus stops or MRT stations, and that taxis are expensive to hire.

First, it may not be cheaper for seniors to own their vehicles as compared with hiring taxis, considering the costs of owning a vehicle such as road tax, fuel, and insurance premiums.

Second, it may not be advisable for seniors above 70 to drive as some may have poor eyesight and slow reflexes.

Third, there might be more vehicles on the road if a seniors’ COE scheme were to be created, and this might affect Singapore’s car-lite ambitions and have a negative impact on the environment.

Fourth, the public transport infrastructure is efficient, even if it is still improving. And a short walk to the polyclinic or hospital from the carpark is still required even if you drive your own vehicle.

Ng Choon Lai