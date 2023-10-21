Forum: Seniors unsure about volunteering can try out short stints first

More can be done to encourage seniors to volunteer (Network launched to boost volunteerism among seniors, Oct 18).

Based on the findings by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, the volunteer rate among seniors in 2018 was only 22 per cent.

Although there is a myriad of meaningful volunteerism platforms to keep our seniors active and enhance their social well-being, some older people are still reluctant to step forward to serve the community.

Perhaps, some older people have the notion that volunteering is a long-term commitment that entails specific skills and regular hours which may not suit their lifestyle.

Some social institutions have introduced the Episodic Volunteering Programme which aims to attract more seniors to come forward to try volunteering and, in time, be inspired to commit to regular volunteering work.

Episodic volunteers prefer short-term, time-limited or irregular volunteering opportunities.

Also, flexibility is very important in terms of the roles performed according to the individual’s interests and talent as well as the amount of time committed.

Those who are either new to volunteering or who do not have the time to commit long-term would do well to become episodic volunteers.

This offers them a chance to experience volunteering work and discover their preferred volunteering area at their own pace.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng