Forum: Seniors should not stand in the way of younger staff

Singapore must tread carefully in handling the issue of raising the retirement and re-employment ages. Care must be taken not to cause resentment on the part of younger workers.

Workers in their prime (early to late 30s) might not be able to advance in the company's hierarchy if the seniors above them won't retire.

Older workers who can afford to retire early should give the younger generation a chance to climb up. They can always volunteer or offer mentorship to the young if they are bored with retirement.

If too many seniors cling to their jobs even when they don't need them, there may be fewer opportunities for the next generation.

Francis Cheng