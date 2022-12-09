Forum: Seniors must be willing to join activities at active ageing centres

It is important for seniors in good health to take advantage of the various social and recreational activities available at active ageing centres (Transforming active ageing centres, Dec 7).

All the efforts at setting up facilities to make the lives of seniors more meaningful and pleasant will come to nought if they refuse to come out to socialise, exercise and interact with others.

While the community can do its part to promote active ageing by engaging the elderly in social and physical activities, seniors need to help themselves and give themselves less reason to feel alone.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

