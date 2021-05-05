Forum: Seniors can use SingapoRediscovers vouchers at ArtScience Museum soon

We thank Mr Tan Peng Boon for his feedback, "Review ticket policy at ArtScience Museum" (April 30), and regret any inconvenience caused.

ArtScience Museum takes guest feedback seriously, and we have reviewed the processes regarding the redemption of SingapoRediscovers vouchers with our authorised booking partners.

We are working closely with them to update and reflect the various ticketing categories accurately on their booking platforms.

Once the updates are completed, seniors will be able to redeem their concessionary rates via SingapoRediscovers vouchers when they visit us.

We look forward to welcoming Mr Tan and his wife back to ArtScience Museum soon.

Jason Teo

Director of Visitor Experience and Business Development

ArtScience Museum