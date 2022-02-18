Forum: Seniors can receive bills in the mail for free

We refer to the feedback from Mr Heng Cho Choon in his letter, "Extra charge for not switching to e-bill" (Feb 16).

In line with M1's move towards sustainability, we are encouraging our users to go digital and opt for electronic bills. The e-bills are easily accessed via the My M1 app or M1 website and provide greater convenience with benefits such as immediate access to bills up to the past six months.

M1 makes deliberate efforts to improve our services and cater to the needs of Singapore's silver generation. We support nationwide programmes, such as the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Seniors Go Digital programme, to help seniors make the digital leap.

However, we continue to make exceptions for those aged 65 and above, who will continue to receive their bills in the mail for free, unless they state otherwise.

We would like to thank Mr Heng for his feedback and will look into how we can enhance our overall customer experience.

Stamford Low

Director, Customer Experience and Retail

M1