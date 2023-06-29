Forum: Seniors can pick up digital skills with patience and willingness

I have reservations about the points raised in the letter about the plight of seniors in a digitally demanding society (Are seniors at risk of losing independence amid digitalisation push?, June 27).

I agree it is important for policymakers to look into how to simplify digital processes for seniors instead of adding more layers that hinder them from being independent.

At the same time, all seniors, myself included, must not use our age as an excuse not to learn and harness digital knowledge and skills for our daily life.

I have learnt such skills through friends and digital ambassadors at the library, and have put them to use.

I strongly believe that with more time, patience and willingness, most seniors should be able to learn and use basic and essential digital skills when the need arises.

In Singapore, there are many opportunities for seniors to learn at places like community clubs and libraries.

Therefore, seniors should not be discouraged and worry about digitalisation affecting their independence.

Ng Choon Lai