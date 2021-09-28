Forum: Send seniors a message of comfort as Covid-19 cases surge

With the exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, many seniors in Singapore are in a high state of anxiety whether they are vaccinated or not.

The daily casualty reports show that people over 60 years old are the most vulnerable and susceptible to death.

I suggest that some statistics showing the number of seniors who have survived the disease be included to allay their fears.

The mental well-being of a society is no less important than its economic stability, and Singapore's population is ageing rapidly.

It may be timely for the authorities to issue a message of comfort to seniors as they struggle through each day, some in a confined space, imagining the worst and not knowing what the future brings.

To lift our seniors' hopes and optimism during this perilous period, remember the words of English poet Alexander Pope: "Hope springs eternal in the human breast; Man never is, but always to be blest."

Wong Bheet Huan