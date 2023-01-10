Forum: Send promising young Singapore football players abroad to gain exposure

I read the article, “Foreign talent push” (Jan 7), with much interest.

Instead of counting on foreign-born Lions, why not send our promising young players to play in foreign leagues?

I believe more can be done to create a pathway for our young people to play in a foreign league and gain more exposure.

Perhaps the Football Association of Singapore could forge a partnership with organisations in other countries to send our promising young national footballers there for training stints. The period of attachment could be from three to six months.

Sending our promising young national players overseas is one important aspect of nurturing their talent.

One need not look further than Ikhsan Fandi, a standout player in the current national team. Ikhsan’s spells with Norwegian clubs in the past did wonders to improve his skills and technical abilities. It would be good if more of our national players could follow in his footsteps.

We could start by sending promising Young Lions Joshua Pereira, Ryhan Stewart, Farhan Zulkifli, Shah Shahiran and Shawal Anuar for training stints abroad.

With correct grooming and professional guidance, our young footballers will blossom and do Singapore proud.

A. Thiyaga Raju