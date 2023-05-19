Forum: Send more athletes to compete in medal-rich sports in SEA Games

As a Singaporean, I am proud that our athletes won 51 gold medals at this latest SEA Games. Even so, we still finished sixth out of 11 countries.

Except for the swimmers, water polo boys and the fencers, we have underperformed in many sports.

We shouldn’t be too swayed by Shanti Pereira’s monumental performance in athletics as we ultimately brought home only three golds out of the 47 available in athletics. We also underperformed in badminton. Although our top players were not available for the individual events due to their participation in the Sudirman Cup, other countries were also facing the same problem. We also failed to win a single gold medal in cue sports despite having two world-class athletes in Aloysius Yapp and Peter Gilchrist.

A huge problem stems from our inability to send many athletes to compete in medal-rich sports, especially in the martial arts events. One exception is in silat, a sport which we have always excelled in. However, we ended up with only one gold in the tanding events even though more were expected.

Although we did win three gold medals for sailing, the good old days when we almost completely swept the medal table are long gone.

Instead of investing more money in sports which have perennially disappointed us, the authorities could consider channeling some funds to groom potential medal winners in medal-rich sports.

Many Singaporeans are not even aware that we have wrestlers competing at this Games and the sport itself not only suffers from a lack of dedicated funding but also lack of exposure. Yet Timothy Loh managed to win a gold medal for us in freestyle wrestling. One can only imagine what we can achieve in these medal-rich sports if adequate resources are channelled to them.

Robin Chee Ming Feng