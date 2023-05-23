Forum: Selling of delivery riders’ accounts can adversely impact industry

It was reported recently that some food delivery rider accounts were put up for sale on Carousell, potentially allowing unregistered people to work illegally.

I have had several encounters with delivery riders whom I suspect were not the registered riders.

I give detailed instructions on locating my unit as it is in a new block.

I notice that some riders will call me from a number that is not the registered one, although this could be due to the registered riders holding new or additional numbers.

But, on a few occasions, when they delivered the food to the wrong unit and I reached out to the company with the phone number they called from, either the persons were uncontactable or the numbers were not registered.

I have also spoken to some to ask about my delivery and they have admitted they were not the registered riders. A few even asked for cash payment.

The concerns are not just over the practice of illegal outsourcing, but also poor customer service that can affect the reputation and earnings of the hardworking majority of delivery riders who deserve appreciation and respect.

One other area of concern is the sharing of customers’ personal data with a third party outside the organisation.

The information could be sold to scammers.

Are food delivery companies liable for any breaches of the Personal Data Protection Act if their riders sell or outsource their accounts, with access to customer information given to other parties?

Humphries Warren Sheldon