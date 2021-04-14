Forum: Selfless leaders set Singapore apart

I think Singapore is probably one of the few countries in the world where you do not see leaders fighting to stay in power, unlike in many other countries.

I don't think Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is being ageist for stepping aside, and we should not treat this instance as a microcosm of society (Don't assume that older adults have shorter career runways, April 12).

As founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew said many times in the past, Singapore could quickly derail if we have the wrong person at the helm.

The gargantuan role of the prime minister is not an easy one, especially from the perspective of people like DPM Heng who had the opportunity to work with Mr Lee in the past.

I think Singaporeans can count their blessings that our leaders are selfless enough to step aside for younger leaders to step up to the challenge.

Let's hope this political culture continues to be the tradition for our leaders here.

Seah Yam Meng