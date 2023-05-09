Forum: Self-restraint can bring benefits to everyone

I agree with National Development Minister Desmond Lee’s comments at the St Gallen Symposium (We need to keep some land for people not yet born: Desmond Lee on planning for S’pore’s infrastructure, May 4).

The idea behind the saying referenced by Mr Lee, that people do not inherit the earth from their ancestors, but merely borrow it from their children, could be extended beyond just physical land.

Singapore’s success as a city-state has always been achieved through a fine balance of the needs of today’s generation and tomorrow’s generation. This principle is critical to any sustainable flourishing we hope to see, be it in our infrastructure or our social environment.

It is common for contentious issues today to be framed as “individual rights” to expression or consumption. Whether it is access to housing, availability of plastic bags in supermarkets or freedom of speech and social behaviour, society will do better if we recognise the benefits that certain self-restraint can bring to everyone.

Hedonistic ideas and behaviour are often attractive as they allow individuals to maximise enjoyment immediately.

Yet all things come at a cost. Often, hedonistic decisions result in future generations having to bear the bulk of the consequences.

We live in a generation-transcending world. As responsible and thoughtful agents of society, self-restraint is a virtue when we recognise the common good we are preserving.

Good ideas and behaviour help us prosper; bad ones create victims and future problems.

A careful exploration of trade-offs is necessary in policy decisions, especially on issues that can have long-lasting impact on society. The Government can help voters make better decisions by involving citizens more.

This can be achieved by expanding existing engagement efforts, as well as making policy trade-off dilemmas known.

Perhaps through more citizen-government collaborative efforts, we can bring forth an even better sustainable development for ourselves and generations to come.

Lim Jun Bin