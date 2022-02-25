Forum: Self-employed Singaporeans could use some help

I commend the Government for planning to spend an average of $1.8 billion a year over the next five years, or $9 billion in total, to co-fund the wage increases of lower-wage Singaporean and permanent resident workers (Employers to get up to 50% subsidy for pay increases for lower-wage workers, Feb 19).

In a similar vein, it would be good for the Government to look after the interests of self-employed Singaporeans.

Food delivery personnel, taxi drivers, hawkers, remisiers, insurance agents, property agents, home bakers and others are also facing hardship as the economy is not firing on all cylinders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2020 Resilience Budget, the Government gave each eligible self-employed Singaporean a total cash payout of $9,000.

This was a boon to many self-employed Singaporeans, who were thankful for the care and concern shown by the Government.

A similar payout this year would help many self-employed Singaporeans who are still bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

I'm not advocating regular government handouts. We should be able to stand on our own feet once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Let's build a unified Singapore where all Singaporeans benefit from the country's prosperity.

S. Nallakaruppan

President

Society of Remisiers (Singapore)