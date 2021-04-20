Forum: Seek legal advice on options for copyright issues

We refer to the letter, "What copyright protection is there for local author's book?" (April 2).

Copyright is a private right that arises automatically upon creation. As such, only the copyright owner can take action to enforce his private rights.

He can resolve the matter through mediation or pursue civil action against an infringement.

If Mr Soh feels that there has been an infringement of his friend's copyright, his friend may wish to seek legal advice on his options and the best way forward to resolve the matter.

Alvin Hang

Director

Media and Communications Department

Intellectual Property Office of Singapore