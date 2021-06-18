Forum: Security officer's work is not less physically taxing

I refer to Mr Liu Fook Thim's letter, in which he painted a rosy picture of a security officer's career (Demand for security officers will dictate higher take-home pay, June 17).

He refers to job advertisements for security officers offering high pay, but these may be gimmicks by security agencies to get applicants. The actual pay offered may be very different.

He further states that security officers enjoy six days off every four weeks, which is not true. For many officers, there are only four official days off.

He also said security officers can work for another agency doing relief work. Relief work may not be that easily available.

It is also not true to say that guardhouses are often air-conditioned.

Mr Liu says the job of a cleaner or landscape worker is more taxing than a security officer's. Security officers also do enforcement duties and have to be on their toes to prevent things such as intrusion, illegal parking, vandalism, dumping and misuse of facilities from happening. People sometimes try to argue with, threaten or get violent towards security officers.

In a 12-hour shift, all these lead to a considerable amount of stress.

I have known of security staff leaving the industry to become cleaners to escape the pressure.

Sivarajah Nathan