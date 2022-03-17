Forum: Security officers at National Museum can have additional rest breaks during shifts

We thank Forum writer Ang Kim Seng for his feedback (Give security officers a chance to sit, March 11).

At the National Museum of Singapore, the well-being of our security officers is important to us. We have been mindful to design their duties such that they are rotated among various posts during the course of their day's work shift.

These include static posts where they will be required to remain on their feet, patrolling duties and seated duties.

Welfare practices and facilities are in place to provide a safe and comfortable working environment. Other than an hour-long lunch break, our security officers are entitled to additional rest breaks during their work shifts.

We also have a dedicated room for them to have their meals, rest or enjoy hot or cold refreshments during their breaks. If anyone needs additional rest or short breaks while on duty, we will arrange for someone to cover his post.

We regularly check in to ensure our officers are managing well and are able to give us their feedback on any areas for improvement.

We always strive to do better, and I encourage Mr Ang to get his friend to reach out to me or my museum colleagues regarding his concerns.

Kim May

Deputy Director

National Museum of Singapore