Forum: Secondary forest in fringe areas needs attention too

The report "Understand quality, not just quantity, of green spaces: Expert" (June 23) presented a balanced view of the issue of making land use decisions.

I wish to add to the discussion on this issue, specifically on which natural vegetation should be conserved.

In the report, Dr Lena Chan, senior director of international biodiversity conservation at the National Parks Board (NParks), brought up a valid point that greenery has human societal benefits.

During this Covid-19 pandemic, there have been reports of people in other countries moving away from cities to work remotely in rural areas.

One reason they do that is to enjoy the lush greenery in the outskirts.

In Singapore, this may not be the case.

Currently, much of the greenery that is worth conserving from a science perspective appears to be primary forest and freshwater swamp forest situated in the central part of Singapore, namely the Bukit Timah and Central Catchment nature reserves.

The Government has to be mindful of not creating a situation where the more central regions of Singapore, like the Bukit Timah and Thomson areas, with all the lush greenery and transportation links, become highly sought-after areas for homes by the rich.

Meanwhile, the "rural areas" on the fringes, occupied by the majority of the population, face potential environmental poverty with large plots of natural vegetation cleared to make way for dense high-rise public housing.

In a 2011 report put out by National University of Singapore researchers A. T. K. Yee and others, it was noted that secondary vegetation is understudied and deserves more research attention.

I would urge the authorities to consider researching these non-managed secondary forests with the potential of turning them into conservable forests using innovative ideas such as those used in the successful hornbill conservation project in Pulau Ubin.

Let's make every town a "green town" with environmental equality.

Tan Eng Chun (Dr)