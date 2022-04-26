Forum: Seawater used for flushing, water conservation could get into recycling system

While Mr Yeo Chee Kean's suggestion of testing flushing with seawater in new coastal estates may be a novel idea, I think its disadvantages may outweigh its benefits (Test flushing with seawater in new coastal estates, April 22).

The waste water recycling system in Singapore produces non-potable water for industrial use and indirect potable water that is mixed in reservoirs and further treated to be made potable.

If seawater is used for general cleaning purposes, it could mix with waste water and get into the recycling system.

However, using seawater for general cleaning purposes in some isolated areas could be possible, but it would need to be intensively studied first.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar